Net government tax receipts at Rs 7.15 lakh crore in first four months of current fiscal year

The Union government's fiscal deficit expanded to 17.2% of the budgetary target at the end of the first four months for the financial year ending March 2025. The gap between expenditure and revenue during April-July stood at Rs 2.77 lakh crore of the total limit set at Rs 16.85 lakh crore for the ongoing fiscal, according to provisional data. Net tax receipts for the period were Rs 7.15 lakh crore, or 27.7% of the annual target, compared with Rs 5.83 lakh crore for the same period last year. Total government expenditure during the period was Rs 13 lakh crore, or about 27% of the annual target. For the first four months, the government's capital expenditure or spending on building physical infrastructure was Rs 2.61 lakh crore, or 23.5% of the annual target.