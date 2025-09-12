Friday, September 12, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Net inflows into equity mutual funds slide 21% on month in Jul-25

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 11:17 AM IST
The net equity Mutual Fund inflows dropped by 21% to Rs 33,430 crore, compared to Rs 42,702.35 crore in July, according to latest data released by AMFI. This marks the 54th consecutive month of positive equity flows though the industrys overall assets under management (AUM) declined marginally to Rs 75.18 crore, from Rs 75.35 lakh crore in July. Data showed that total mutual fund folios rose to 24.89 crore compared to 24.57 crore in July. A total of 23 schemes were launched in the month of August 2025, all open-ended and across categories, raising a total of Rs 2,859 crores, compared to Rs 30,416 crore raised by 30 new schemes in July 2025. Among categories, flexi-cap funds led with Rs 7,679 crore, followed by mid-cap funds at Rs 5,331 crore and small-cap funds at Rs 4,993 crore. Large-cap funds saw inflow of Rs 2,835 crore. Debt-oriented mutual funds witnessed outflows of Rs 7,980 crore in August 2025, reversing the robust inflows of Rs 1.06 lakh crore in July.

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

