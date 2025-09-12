Friday, September 12, 2025 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at JBM Auto Ltd counter

Volumes soar at JBM Auto Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

JBM Auto Ltd clocked volume of 6.7 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 26.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25635 shares

Lodha Developers Ltd, BEML Ltd, HFCL Ltd, Lupin Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 September 2025.

JBM Auto Ltd clocked volume of 6.7 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 26.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25635 shares. The stock gained 9.34% to Rs.683.95. Volumes stood at 31043 shares in the last session.

Lodha Developers Ltd recorded volume of 1.21 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18235 shares. The stock lost 0.17% to Rs.1,177.30. Volumes stood at 21648 shares in the last session.

 

BEML Ltd witnessed volume of 59833 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16856 shares. The stock increased 3.60% to Rs.4,197.75. Volumes stood at 13180 shares in the last session.

HFCL Ltd registered volume of 22.91 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.81 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.41% to Rs.72.69. Volumes stood at 4.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Lupin Ltd registered volume of 36557 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13694 shares. The stock rose 2.59% to Rs.2,040.20. Volumes stood at 11582 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

