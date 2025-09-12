Friday, September 12, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty trades above 2,050 mark; auto shares rally

Nifty trades above 2,050 mark; auto shares rally

Image

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
The key domestic indices sustained upward momentum in morning trade, ahead of the CPI inflation data due later today. Optimism over improving India-U.S. ties kept sentiment buoyant, pushing the Nifty above 25,050 mark.

Auto shares advanced after declining in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 207.02 points or 0.25% to 81,755.75. The Nifty 50 index advanced 64.85 points or 0.26% to 25,071.05.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.25% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.28%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,091 shares rose and 1,563 shares fell. A total of 231 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index jumped 0.80% to 26,957.20. The index declined 1.64% in the past three trading sessions.

Samvardhana Motherson International (up 2.73%), Eicher Motors (up 1.61%), Tata Motors (up 1.29%), Bharat Forge (up 1.13%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.09%), Hero MotoCorp (up 0.8%), MRF (up 0.62%), Exide Industries (up 0.56%), Ashok Leyland (up 0.55%) and TVS Motor Company (up 0.54%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

NLC India advanced 1.09% after the company announced it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Khanij Bidesh India (KABIL).

Infosys advanced 1.32% after the company said that its board has approved a proposal to buyback of up to Rs 18,000 crore. The buyback offer price is at 19.25% premium to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 1509.50 recorded on BSE yesterday. The board has approved the buyback of up to 10 crore equity shares, representing up to 2.41% of total outstanding equity shares. The buyback will be executed via the tender offer route at Rs 1,800 per share, aggregating to a maximum outlay of Rs 18,000 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

