Friday, September 19, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sky Gold & Diamonds collaborates with Senco Gold & Diamonds

Sky Gold & Diamonds collaborates with Senco Gold & Diamonds

Image

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

To launch 9kt gold jewellery targeted for Gen Z

Sky Gold & Diamonds jointly with Senco Gold & Diamonds announced a significant step aimed at entering into collaboration for newly introduced 9kt gold jewellery segment.

This collaboration marks a significant step in catering to India's growing demand for affordable and stylish jewellery, enabling both companies to capture a wider customer base through contemporary, lightweight, and cost-effective designs tailored to evolving consumer preferences.

Speaking on the occasion, Darshan Chauhan, Director and Chief Growth Officer at Sky Gold & Diamonds, said: 9kt jewellery is trending with the Gen Z because of the stylish, contemporary designs it offers and its alignment with fast fashion trends. It allows us to reach a wider customer base while also serving as a stepping stone for first-time gold buyers and buyers who need a variety of options in their jewellery collection.

 

This development marks an important milestone in Sky Gold's journey of growth and innovation. By collaborating with SENCO Gold & Diamonds for the 9kt jewellery, we aim to get into a new product line, and this association reflects our vision to make Sky Gold a trusted global jewellery brand.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Manipal Group's Shruti Pai invests Rs 126 cr in Brigade Twin Towers

Manipal Group's Shruti Pai invests Rs 126 cr in Brigade Twin Towers

Indegene announces strategic partnership with Datavant

Indegene announces strategic partnership with Datavant

Oil India and Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam signs JV agreement

Oil India and Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam signs JV agreement

GRSE and Carsten Rehder sign contract for 4 Hybrid Propulsion MPVs

GRSE and Carsten Rehder sign contract for 4 Hybrid Propulsion MPVs

Vishal Mega Mart allots 17.63 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Vishal Mega Mart allots 17.63 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon