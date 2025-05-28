Network People Services Technologies standalone net profit declines 40.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.83% to Rs 26.30 croreNet profit of Network People Services Technologies declined 40.04% to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 39.83% to Rs 26.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 68.15% to Rs 45.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.77% to Rs 173.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales26.3043.71 -40 173.12127.51 36 OPM %33.4633.88 -34.8833.61 - PBDT10.3315.75 -34 67.2245.15 49 PBT8.2713.13 -37 60.3435.55 70 NP6.0210.04 -40 45.2026.88 68
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content