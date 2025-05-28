Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishwaraj Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 10.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 10.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales rise 1.81% to Rs 166.68 crore

Net profit of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries declined 10.43% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.81% to Rs 166.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 163.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 37.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 14.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.42% to Rs 453.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 549.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales166.68163.71 2 453.92549.70 -17 OPM %7.4913.75 -2.5812.04 - PBDT11.7613.83 -15 -14.9538.20 PL PBT8.0210.09 -21 -31.0622.29 PL NP2.062.30 -10 -37.0214.50 PL

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

