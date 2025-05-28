Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Karma Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Karma Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales decline 8.74% to Rs 0.94 crore

Net profit of Karma Energy reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.74% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1200.00% to Rs 1.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.55% to Rs 8.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.941.03 -9 8.7012.35 -30 OPM %-40.43-239.81 -6.9016.76 - PBDT0.51-1.81 LP 3.192.91 10 PBT0.03-2.51 LP 1.30-0.03 LP NP0.30-1.74 LP 1.560.12 1200

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

