Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended in two cases

In the first case, being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, Sisodia's custody has been extended until the 21st of May. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja made this decision after Sisodia was produced before the court through a video conference, marking the expiry of his earlier judicial custody.

Further, in a separate case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation concerning an alleged excise policy scam, the court also extended Sisodias judicial custody until the 15th of May. The court, presided over by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, has set the 15th of May for further arguments in this case.

Manish Sisodia is currently under judicial custody in both of these cases, marking a critical phase in the legal proceedings against him.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has extended the judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, in two separate cases. The extension comes in the midst of ongoing investigations related to the excise policy.