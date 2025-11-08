Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 194.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 65.45% to Rs 514.27 croreNet profit of Neuland Laboratories rose 194.91% to Rs 96.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 65.45% to Rs 514.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 310.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales514.27310.84 65 OPM %30.2520.02 -PBDT151.9865.50 132 PBT129.4449.42 162 NP96.8532.84 195
