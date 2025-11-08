Paushak standalone net profit declines 39.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.57% to Rs 58.78 croreNet profit of Paushak declined 39.37% to Rs 8.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.57% to Rs 58.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 57.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales58.7857.31 3 OPM %25.1829.72 -PBDT15.8120.66 -23 PBT11.3416.89 -33 NP8.6114.20 -39
