Mamata Machinery standalone net profit rises 2430.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.74% to Rs 40.36 croreNet profit of Mamata Machinery rose 2430.77% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.74% to Rs 40.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales40.3639.67 2 OPM %10.900.08 -PBDT5.441.06 413 PBT4.730.57 730 NP3.290.13 2431
