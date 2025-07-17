Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Newgen Software slumps after PAT drops over 54% YoY to Rs 49 crore

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Newgen Software Technologies tumbled 5.92% to Rs 1029 after the company reported 54.1% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 49.72 crore on a 25.4% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 320.65 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Total expenses added up to Rs 285.94 crore in Q1 FY26, down 5.6% YoY. This was due to lower employee benefits (down 6.5% YoY), lower finance costs (down 13.5% YoY) and lower other expenses (down 4.5% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 64.11 crore, down by 54.6% from Rs 141.27 crore in Q4 FY25.

Newgen Software Technologies is an information technology (IT) product company that provides solutions in enterprise content management, business process management and customer communications management. Its customers are organisations belonging to the banking, telecommunications and insurance sectors.

 

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

