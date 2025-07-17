Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BEML announces appointment of Govt. Director

BEML announces appointment of Govt. Director

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
BEML announced that Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Government of India vide its Office Memorandum No. 8(32)/2019-D(Coord/DDP) Dated 14 July 2025, conveyed the approval of the Competent Authority for the appointment of Meera Mohanty, Joint Secretary (P&C), (DIN- 03379561), as Government Director (Part-time official Director) on the Board of BEML, in place of Nishtha Upadhyay, Joint Secretary (Training) and Finance Manager (Land Systems).

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sensex, Nifty trade in negative terrain; European mrkt advance

Currency in circulation up 2.7% this fiscal year

Sona BLW Precision soars on buzz of new plant in China for supplying parts to BYD

Nazara Technologies Ltd gains for third straight session

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd soars 1.19%

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

