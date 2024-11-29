Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Newgen Software Tech gains on bagging order worth Rs 32.44-cr

Newgen Software Tech gains on bagging order worth Rs 32.44-cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Newgen Software Technologies advanced 2.96% to Rs 1,164.10 after the company announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 32.44 crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The said order involves implementation and maintenance of the Regulatory Application Management System (RAMS) of RBI.

The purchase order is valued at Rs 32,44,67,835 and it will be executed within a 7 years.

This purchase order is subject to Newgen's acceptance of all terms and conditions outlined in the Request for Proposal (RFP) and the purchase order. Additionally, the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction.

Newgen Software Technologies is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries.

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged 47.2% to Rs 70.33 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 47.79 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 23.2% YoY to Rs 361.16 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up over 300 pts, Nifty above 24,000; auto, IT, pharma index gain

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news today: Supreme Court to hear Sambhal mosque dispute today

Travelers, travelling, Airport, Plane

Easy Trip Planners stock skyrockets 15% amid heavy volumes; trades ex-bonus

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

CreditAccess Grameen cracks 12% on heavy volume amid asset quality concerns

Bigg Boss Season 18

Bigg Boss 18 week 8 voting trends: Shrutika tops, Bagga faces elimination

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon