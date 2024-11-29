Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Inds arm inks pact to acquire 21% stake in Wavetech Helium

Reliance Inds arm inks pact to acquire 21% stake in Wavetech Helium

Image

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Reliance Industries has announced that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Finance and Investments USA LLC, has entered into a stock purchase agreement to acquire a 21% stake in the U.S.-based Wavetech Helium, Inc. for $12 million.

Wavetech Helium, Inc. (WHI) was incorporated on 2 July 2021 in United States and started its commercial operations in CY 2024. WHI is a U.S. helium gas exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce helium gas from underground reservoirs.

Helium is used in medical applications, scientific research, aerospace and aeronautics, electronics, fibre optics etc. Further, given the growth expected in AI & Datacentres, helium demand for semiconductor manufacturing is expected to increase.

 

This acquisition is part of the companys strategy to expand its exploration and production business in low carbon solutions.

The investment is not a related party transaction, does not involve any of Reliance's promoters or other group companies. Additionally, no governmental or regulatory approvals were required for the deal.

Reliance Industries (RIL) is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.

RIL had reported 3.6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 19,101 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 19,820 crore in Q2 FY24. Gross revenue rose by 0.8% year-over-year to Rs 258,027 crore in the second quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 300 pts, Nifty atop 24,000; Adani, Healthcare shares rally

pharma, medicine, drugs

Dr. Reddy's up 2% on launching Toripalimab to treat nasopharyngeal cancer

Odisha govt claims to have achieved its zero-casualty goal after Cyclone Dana hit the state's coast last week

Depression over Bay of Bengal to cross TN-Puducherry coast on Nov 30: IMD

Trump

Trump's former advisor warns Bangladesh on atrocities against minorities

Iran, Iran flag

Iran plans to install new uranium-enrichment centrifuges, says IAEA report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon