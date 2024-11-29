Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Oil & Gas index rising 162.42 points or 0.61% at 26706.77 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 6.77%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.74%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.66%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.52%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.47%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.47%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.47%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.4%).

On the other hand, Oil India Ltd (down 1.02%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.22%) moved lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 24.46 or 0.04% at 54758.12.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 3.94 points or 0.02% at 15812.67.

The Nifty 50 index was up 88.95 points or 0.37% at 24003.1.

More From This Section

Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks rise

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Reliance Inds arm inks pact to acquire 21% stake in Wavetech Helium

Reliance Inds arm inks pact to acquire 21% stake in Wavetech Helium

Market opens on firm note; Nifty above 24,000

Market opens on firm note; Nifty above 24,000

Oberoi Realty Ltd Slides 1.91%

Oberoi Realty Ltd Slides 1.91%

The BSE Sensex index was up 315.47 points or 0.4% at 79359.21.

On BSE,1850 shares were trading in green, 1220 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up over 300 pts, Nifty above 24,000; auto, IT, pharma index gain

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news today: Supreme Court to hear Sambhal mosque dispute today

Travelers, travelling, Airport, Plane

Easy Trip Planners stock skyrockets 15% amid heavy volumes; trades ex-bonus

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

CreditAccess Grameen cracks 12% on heavy volume amid asset quality concerns

Bigg Boss Season 18

Bigg Boss 18 week 8 voting trends: Shrutika tops, Bagga faces elimination

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon