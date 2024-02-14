Newgen Software Technologies Ltd has lost 18.8% over last one month compared to 0.78% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.26% drop in the SENSEX

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd fell 5% today to trade at Rs 694.95. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 1.6% to quote at 38081.28. The index is up 0.78 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd decreased 4.44% and Nucleus Software Exports Ltd lost 3.85% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 25.08 % over last one year compared to the 16.23% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd has lost 18.8% over last one month compared to 0.78% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.26% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1767 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 24697 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 900 on 17 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 211.85 on 14 Feb 2023.

