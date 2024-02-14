Sensex (    %)
                        
IRCTC Q3 PAT jumps 17% YoY to Rs 300 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism corporation (IRCTC) reported 17.4% increase in net profit to Rs 299.99 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 255.52 crore posted in Q3 FY23.
Revenue from operations jumped 21.81% to Rs 1,118.30 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 918.06 crore in Q3 FY23.
Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 420.87 crore in Q3 FY24, registering the growth of 23.32% as compared with Rs 341.28 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year. Exceptional items was Rs 14.51 crore in Q3 FY24.
On segmental front, revenue from catering was Rs 507.76 crore (up 28.83% YoY), rail neer was at Rs 83.76 crore (up 6.05% YoY), internet ticketing stood at Rs 335.31 crore ( up 11.4% YoY), Tourism was at Rs 167.50 crore (up 36.99% YoY) and revenue from state teertha was Rs 27.96 crore (up 9.69% YoY) during the period under review
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is an Indian public sector undertaking that provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways.
The scrip fell 0.84% to Rs 903.15 on the BSE.
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

