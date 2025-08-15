NHC Foods consolidated net profit declines 16.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.03% to Rs 110.51 croreNet profit of NHC Foods declined 16.08% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 50.03% to Rs 110.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 73.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales110.5173.66 50 OPM %3.073.72 -PBDT2.562.60 -2 PBT2.262.19 3 NP1.671.99 -16
