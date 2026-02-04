NHPC consolidated net profit declines 5.24% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 2.89% to Rs 2220.73 croreNet profit of NHPC declined 5.24% to Rs 219.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 231.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.89% to Rs 2220.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2286.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2220.732286.76 -3 OPM %9.5344.39 -PBDT1350.49731.07 85 PBT893.88434.36 106 NP219.12231.23 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Welspun Investments & Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 6:18 PM IST