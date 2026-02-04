Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NHPC consolidated net profit declines 5.24% in the December 2025 quarter

NHPC consolidated net profit declines 5.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

Sales decline 2.89% to Rs 2220.73 crore

Net profit of NHPC declined 5.24% to Rs 219.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 231.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.89% to Rs 2220.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2286.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2220.732286.76 -3 OPM %9.5344.39 -PBDT1350.49731.07 85 PBT893.88434.36 106 NP219.12231.23 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 7.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 7.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit rises 69.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit rises 69.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Tata Power Company consolidated net profit declines 25.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Tata Power Company consolidated net profit declines 25.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Welspun Investments & Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Welspun Investments & Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter

U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit rises 702.87% in the December 2025 quarter

U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit rises 702.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingUGC Net Result 2025Hal Share PriceTop Gainers TodayIndia US Trade Deal TariffsWorld Cancer Day 2026Jee Mains 2026 Answer KeyQ3 Results Today