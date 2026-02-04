Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit rises 69.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.29% to Rs 420.92 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products rose 69.91% to Rs 19.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.29% to Rs 420.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 458.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.420.92458.957.394.0532.4623.3726.1417.0019.8811.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News