Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit rises 69.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit rises 69.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

Sales decline 8.29% to Rs 420.92 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products rose 69.91% to Rs 19.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.29% to Rs 420.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 458.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales420.92458.95 -8 OPM %7.394.05 -PBDT32.4623.37 39 PBT26.1417.00 54 NP19.8811.70 70

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

