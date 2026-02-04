U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit rises 702.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 139.45% to Rs 35.51 crore

Net profit of U. Y. Fincorp rose 702.87% to Rs 16.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 139.45% to Rs 35.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.35.5114.8363.3115.7822.883.0222.392.5716.782.09

