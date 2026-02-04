U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit rises 702.87% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 139.45% to Rs 35.51 croreNet profit of U. Y. Fincorp rose 702.87% to Rs 16.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 139.45% to Rs 35.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales35.5114.83 139 OPM %63.3115.78 -PBDT22.883.02 658 PBT22.392.57 771 NP16.782.09 703
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 6:18 PM IST