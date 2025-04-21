Monday, April 21, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NHPC jumps as board to consider proposal to raise Rs 2,000-cr via bonds

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

NHPC added 2.19% to Rs 86.84 after the company said that it will consider raising up to Rs 2,000 crore through a private placement of bonds, with the board set to meet on 23 April 2025.

According to the regulatory filing, the board will review and sanction the Key Information Document (KID) related to the bond issue. The company plans to issue unsecured, redeemable, taxable, non-convertible, and non-cumulative bonds.

These bonds will be issued in one or more tranches, depending on the company's funding needs during the current financial year. The proposed bond issue is part of NHPCs broader borrowing strategy to fund operational costs and future growth plans for FY 202526.

 

NHPC is the largest organization for hydropower development in India. It has also diversified in the field of solar & wind power. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 67.40% stake in the company.

The company reported a 47.03% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 330.13 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 623.28 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 11.25% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,286.76 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

