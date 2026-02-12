Nibe Ordnance & Maritime consolidated net profit declines 81.08% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 38.75 croreNet profit of Nibe Ordnance & Maritime declined 81.08% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 38.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales38.750 0 OPM %6.170 -PBDT2.380.92 159 PBT2.100.86 144 NP0.070.37 -81
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:16 AM IST