Radhika Jeweltech standalone net profit rises 34.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.65% to Rs 213.59 crore

Net profit of Radhika Jeweltech rose 34.80% to Rs 30.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.65% to Rs 213.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 206.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.213.59206.0619.5615.3741.4930.9340.9930.4430.6422.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News