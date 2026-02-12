Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.61% to Rs 13.55 crore

Net Loss of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.61% to Rs 13.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.13.5512.254.876.450.610.88-0.37-0.43-0.26-0.24

