Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Zomato, IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 23,810, a premium of 218.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,591.95 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 advanced 105.10 points or 0.45% to 23,591.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.26% to 13.30.

Zomato, IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.

Benchmarks resume uptrend, Nifty above 23550 mark; auto stocks drag

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.50%

SAL Automotive fixes record date for bonus issue

Non-food bank credit up 12% says RBI

Zensar Technologies wins digital transformation contract from Tesco IMS, UK

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

