Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.50%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.50%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.50% at 6296.15 today. The index has added 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Baroda jumped 4.83%, Punjab National Bank gained 3.82% and Union Bank of India rose 3.33%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has decreased 8.00% over last one year compared to the 6.64% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index increased 1.52% and Nifty Energy index increased 1.44% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.45% to close at 23591.95 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.41% to close at 77606.43 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SAL Automotive fixes record date for bonus issue

SAL Automotive fixes record date for bonus issue

Non-food bank credit up 12% says RBI

Non-food bank credit up 12% says RBI

Zensar Technologies wins digital transformation contract from Tesco IMS, UK

Zensar Technologies wins digital transformation contract from Tesco IMS, UK

Benchmarks end with moderate gains; PSU Bank shares rally

Benchmarks end with moderate gains; PSU Bank shares rally

Japanese markets end notably lower

Japanese markets end notably lower

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Goa Board HSSC Results 2025Market TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuyAssam Gunotsav Result 2025What is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon