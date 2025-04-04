Friday, April 04, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top-traded contracts.

The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 22,967.50, a premium of 63.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 22,904.45 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 345.65 points or 1.49% to 22,904.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.13% to 13.76.

Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top-trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex sinks 931 pts; Nifty ends below 22,950; metal stocks under pressure

Sensex sinks 931 pts; Nifty ends below 22,950; metal stocks under pressure

INR breaks under 85 per US dollar mark in intraday moves, meltdown in crude oil supports

INR breaks under 85 per US dollar mark in intraday moves, meltdown in crude oil supports

L&T Finance slips as retail disbursements slides 1% YoY in Q4 FY25

L&T Finance slips as retail disbursements slides 1% YoY in Q4 FY25

Interest rate on GOI FRB 2028 shall be 7.11% for H1FY26 says RBI

Interest rate on GOI FRB 2028 shall be 7.11% for H1FY26 says RBI

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co fixes record date for stock split

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co fixes record date for stock split

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon