Interest rate on GOI FRB 2028 shall be 7.11% for H1FY26 says RBI

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
RBI has stated that the rate of interest on Government of India Floating Rate Bond 2028 (GOI FRB 2028) applicable for the half year April 04, 2025 to October 03, 2025 shall be 7.11 per cent per annum. The FRB 2028 carries a coupon, which has a base rate equivalent to the average of the Weighted Average Yield (WAY) of last three auctions (from the rate fixing day i.e., April 04, 2025) of 182 Day T-Bills, plus a fixed spread (0.64 per cent).

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

