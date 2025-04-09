Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 05:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

NSE India VIX jumped 4.83% to 21.43.

The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 22,504, a premium of 104.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 22,399.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 136.70 points or 0.61% to 22,399.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 4.83% to 21.43.

Muthoot Finance, State Bank of India and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.

OK Play India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

INR stays hammered amid foreign fund outflows; sharp fall in crude oil, weak dollar fails to support

Nifty settles near 22,400; RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6%; VIX rallies 4.83%

Chavda Infra gains after securing Rs 73-cr order

Nazara Technologies announces incorporation of subsidiary in US

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

