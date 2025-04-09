Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OK Play India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

OK Play India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales decline 4.76% to Rs 57.22 crore

Net Loss of OK Play India reported to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.76% to Rs 57.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.09% to Rs 167.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 184.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales57.2260.08 -5 167.79184.56 -9 OPM %18.1818.71 -16.5318.67 - PBDT7.517.78 -3 20.6419.96 3 PBT3.253.67 -11 5.456.63 -18 NP-2.71-0.71 -282 -0.831.13 PL

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

