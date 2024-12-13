Business Standard
Real Estate stocks slide

Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 97.94 points or 1.15% at 8385.3 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 3.35%), Sobha Ltd (down 2.92%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.84%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.47%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.14%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.78%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.42%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.22%).

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.47%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.21%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 292.81 or 0.51% at 56832.33.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 63.93 points or 0.39% at 16376.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 156.55 points or 0.64% at 24705.25.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Biocon Ltd down for fifth straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd up for five straight sessions

The BSE Sensex index was up 612.58 points or 0.75% at 81902.54.

On BSE,1563 shares were trading in green, 2376 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

