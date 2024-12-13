Business Standard
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1198, down 1.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 14.6% in last one year as compared to a 16.17% rally in NIFTY and a 36.71% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1198, down 1.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24608.35. The Sensex is at 81455.03, up 0.2%.Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has eased around 4.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22229.3, down 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1201.9, down 1.46% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd jumped 14.6% in last one year as compared to a 16.17% rally in NIFTY and a 36.71% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 34.41 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

