Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

NSE India VIX slides 6.56% to 16.25.

The Nifty February 2025 futures closed at 23,639, a premium of 130.6 point compared with the Nifty's closing 23,508.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 258.90 points or 1.11% to 23,508.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 6.56% to 16.25.

Tata Motors, Jindal Steel & Power and Larsen & Toubro were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 February 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IndusInd Bank Q3 PAT tumbles 39% YoY to Rs 1,401 crore in FY25

IndusInd Bank Q3 PAT tumbles 39% YoY to Rs 1,401 crore in FY25

Indices rallies for 4th day; consumer durables shares in demand; VIX slides 6.56%

Indices rallies for 4th day; consumer durables shares in demand; VIX slides 6.56%

Sun Pharma PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 2,903 crore in Q3

Sun Pharma PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 2,903 crore in Q3

Geopolitical uncertainties continue to pose risks to the global economic outlook: Economic Survey

Geopolitical uncertainties continue to pose risks to the global economic outlook: Economic Survey

Vedanta gains after Q3 PAT rises 70% YoY to Rs 4,876 cr

Vedanta gains after Q3 PAT rises 70% YoY to Rs 4,876 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon