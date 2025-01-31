Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Geopolitical uncertainties continue to pose risks to the global economic outlook: Economic Survey

Geopolitical uncertainties continue to pose risks to the global economic outlook: Economic Survey

Image

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Geopolitical risks remain elevated due to ongoing conflicts, which pose significant risks to the global economic outlook, the economic survey stated. These risks can influence growth, inflation, financial markets, and supply chains. An intensification of the evolving conflicts in the Middle East, or the Russia-Ukraine conflict, could lead to market repricing of sovereign risk in the affected regions and disrupt global energy markets. The oil market is well-supplied for now. However, any damage to energy infrastructure could tighten supply, adding uncertainty to the global economic outlook.

Heightened risks are also evidenced by other indices, such as the Geopolitical Economic Policy Uncertainty index, which remains elevated due to global concerns about economic policies, Economic survey noted. Similarly, the World Trade Uncertainty Index has risen, driven by trade tensions and policy shifts in major economies. Trade policy uncertainty has increased sharply in recent months, though it has not yet reached the levels seen in 2018-19.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vedanta gains after Q3 PAT rises 70% YoY to Rs 4,876 cr

Vedanta gains after Q3 PAT rises 70% YoY to Rs 4,876 cr

UPL spurts on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers in FY25

UPL spurts on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers in FY25

Indian manufacturing, agriculture and services exports were able to compete with global competition says Economic Survey

Indian manufacturing, agriculture and services exports were able to compete with global competition says Economic Survey

Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 20.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 20.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 26.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 26.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon