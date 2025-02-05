Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

State Bank of India, Asian Paints, and Titan Company were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2025 futures closed at 23,757, a premium of 60.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,696.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 42.95 points, or 0.18%, to 23,696.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.46% to 14.08.

State Bank of India, Asian Paints, and Titan Company were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 February 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

UTI Asset Management Company allots 8,102 equity shares under ESOS

UTI Asset Management Company allots 8,102 equity shares under ESOS

Azad Engineering wins order from Rolls- Royce PLC, London

Azad Engineering wins order from Rolls- Royce PLC, London

Welspun Michigan Engineers wins order of Rs 290.88 cr from BMC

Welspun Michigan Engineers wins order of Rs 290.88 cr from BMC

L&T Finance appoints Jinesh Shah Chief Executive - Urban Secured Assets & 3rd Party Product

L&T Finance appoints Jinesh Shah Chief Executive - Urban Secured Assets & 3rd Party Product

Va Tech Wabag receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

Va Tech Wabag receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result Time2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon