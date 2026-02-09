Monday, February 09, 2026 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty February futures trade slightly at premium

Nifty February futures trade slightly at premium

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

India VIX jumped over 2% to 12.19.

The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures closed at 25,909, a premium of 41.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,867.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index jumped 173.60 points or 0.68% to 25,867.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.09% to 12.19.

State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and Kalyan Jewellers India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.

 

Indices extend gains for 2nd day; Nifty ends above 25,850 mark

HCL Technologies achieves AWS Competencies in Supply Chain, Security and HPC

China's Shanghai Composite index rallies 1.41%

Sky Gold & Diamonds consolidated net profit rises 120.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Alan Scott Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

