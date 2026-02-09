HCL Technologies achieves AWS Competencies in Supply Chain, Security and HPC

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has achieved AWS Competencies in three categories: Supply Chain, Security and High Performance Computing (HPC). The recognitions underscore HCLTech's continued investment in building deep cloud capabilities and delivering meaningful outcomes for clients on Amazon Web Services (AWS) .

These Competencies were awarded following a rigorous audit process validating HCLTech's customer success and compliance with AWS best practices for architecture, performance and security. They reflect HCLTech's deep technical expertise and proven ability to deliver high-quality cloud solutions for complex, business-critical workloads, enabling enterprises to confidently adopt and scale cloud-first strategies.

Across these three Competency areas, HCLTech supports a broad range of transformation initiatives. In High Peformance Computing, it enables compute-intensive workloads such as engineering simulations, scientific modeling, advanced analytics and AI/ML. In Security, it strengthens cloud security through identity and access management, threat detection, regulatory compliance and risk management. In Supply Chain, it drives cloud-based modernization across demand and supply planning, network management, compliance, risk management, procurement and manufacturing operations.

