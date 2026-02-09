Sky Gold & Diamonds consolidated net profit rises 120.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 77.13% to Rs 1767.68 crore

Net profit of Sky Gold & Diamonds rose 120.42% to Rs 80.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 77.13% to Rs 1767.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 997.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1767.68997.976.925.74108.6552.23106.1349.3680.5436.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News