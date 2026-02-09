Sky Gold & Diamonds consolidated net profit rises 120.42% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 77.13% to Rs 1767.68 croreNet profit of Sky Gold & Diamonds rose 120.42% to Rs 80.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 77.13% to Rs 1767.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 997.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1767.68997.97 77 OPM %6.925.74 -PBDT108.6552.23 108 PBT106.1349.36 115 NP80.5436.54 120
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 4:03 PM IST