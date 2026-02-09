Monday, February 09, 2026 | 04:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sky Gold & Diamonds consolidated net profit rises 120.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Sky Gold & Diamonds consolidated net profit rises 120.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 4:03 PM IST

Sales rise 77.13% to Rs 1767.68 crore

Net profit of Sky Gold & Diamonds rose 120.42% to Rs 80.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 77.13% to Rs 1767.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 997.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1767.68997.97 77 OPM %6.925.74 -PBDT108.6552.23 108 PBT106.1349.36 115 NP80.5436.54 120

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Alan Scott Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Alan Scott Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 61.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 61.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Zodiac Energy standalone net profit declines 11.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Zodiac Energy standalone net profit declines 11.21% in the December 2025 quarter

BAMPSL Securities standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the December 2025 quarter

BAMPSL Securities standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the December 2025 quarter

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 15.85% in the December 2025 quarter

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 15.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateVodafone Idea Share PriceBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance