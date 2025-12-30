Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty January futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

The Nifty 27 January 2026 futures closed at 26,135, a premium of 196.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,938.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index declined 3.25 points or 0.01% to 25,938.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 0.43% to 9.68.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 January 2026.

 

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

