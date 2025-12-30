Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Univastu India jumps on bagging order worth Rs 14 crore

Univastu India rose 1.29% to Rs 69.30 after the company said that it has secured a Rs 14.50 crore order from M/s Badri Rai Construction for the design, manufacture, supply, and installation of Myrtha Pools along with associated works.

As per the approved schedule, delivery is expected around six weeks after dispatch, with installation to be carried out as per a mutually agreed timeline.

Univastu India is engaged in the construction business.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 50.6% to Rs 4.64 crore on a 14% rise in revenue to Rs 48.34 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

