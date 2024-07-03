Nifty July futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 3.18% to 13.21.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rallied 162.65 points or 0.67% to 24,286.50.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.

The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,365, a premium of 78.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,286.50 in the cash market.