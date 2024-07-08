Nifty July futures trade at premium

The NSE's India VIX surges 7.12% to 13.60.

The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,379.15, a premium of 58.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,320.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 3.30 points or 0.01% to 24,320.55.

HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and Reliance Industries were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.

