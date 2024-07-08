Business Standard
Nifty July futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
The NSE's India VIX surges 7.12% to 13.60.
The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,379.15, a premium of 58.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,320.55 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 3.30 points or 0.01% to 24,320.55.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 7.12% to 13.60.
HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and Reliance Industries were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.
First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

