Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
HDFC Bank, Infosys and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.
The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,155, a premium of 58.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,096.75 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 84.80 points or 0.39% to 22,096.75.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 2.33% to 12.22.
HDFC Bank, Infosys and ICICI Bank were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.
First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

