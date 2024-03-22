Nifty March futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, Infosys and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 84.80 points or 0.39% to 22,096.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 2.33% to 12.22.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and ICICI Bank were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,155, a premium of 58.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,096.75 in the cash market.