This forms part of the 22.6 mtpa capacity expansion announced in June, 2022.

With this commissioning, the Company's total grey cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands augmented to 138.39 mtpa

UltraTech Cement announced the commissioning of 1 mtpa brownfield cement capacity at Roorkee, Uttarakhand taking the Unit's capacity to 2.1 mtpa.