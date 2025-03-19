Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets end slightly lower

Japanese markets end slightly lower

Image

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Japanese markets ended slightly lower and the yen eased against the dollar as the Bank of Japan left rates steady and signaled concern about the impact of trade tensions on the global economy.

Investors also digested mixed economic readings, with Japan's exports rising for a fifth straight month in February, while machinery orders dropped more than expected in January.

The Nikkei average dropped 0.25 percent to 37,751.88 while the broader Topix index settled 0.45 percent higher at 2,795.96.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Chinese markets end marginally lower amid middle east tensions

Chinese markets end marginally lower amid middle east tensions

Nifty ends above 22,900; Broader mkt outperforms; media shares in demand

Nifty ends above 22,900; Broader mkt outperforms; media shares in demand

Steel Exchange India jumps after increasing production capacity at Andhra Pradesh plant

Steel Exchange India jumps after increasing production capacity at Andhra Pradesh plant

SpiceJet allots 13.14 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

SpiceJet allots 13.14 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Ixigo rises on collaborating with Amadeus to enhance airline content

Ixigo rises on collaborating with Amadeus to enhance airline content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon