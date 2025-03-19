Japanese markets end slightly lower

Japanese markets ended slightly lower and the yen eased against the dollar as the Bank of Japan left rates steady and signaled concern about the impact of trade tensions on the global economy.
Investors also digested mixed economic readings, with Japan's exports rising for a fifth straight month in February, while machinery orders dropped more than expected in January.
The Nikkei average dropped 0.25 percent to 37,751.88 while the broader Topix index settled 0.45 percent higher at 2,795.96.
