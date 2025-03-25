Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Mar 25 2025

HDFC Bank, RIL and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 23,665.15, a premium of 3.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,668.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 10.30 points or 0.04% to 23,668.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.47% to 13.64.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL) and ICICI Bank were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025.

 

Mar 25 2025

