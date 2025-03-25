Fedbank Financial Services allots 21,000 equity shares under ESOS

Fedbank Financial Services has allotted 21,000 equity shares under ESOS on 25 March 2025.
As a result of the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 3,72,69,58,540 consisting of 37,26,95,854 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 3,72,71,68,540 consisting of 37,27,16,854 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.
